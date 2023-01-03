Worcester man arrested for alleged double stabbing in package store parking lot

A Worcester man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two men in a package store parking lot.

According to Worcester police, officers were dispatched to McGovern’s Package Store parking lot on Millbury for a reported fight. After arriving just before 6:00 p.m., officers located two stabbing victims and administered medical aid.

Police say witnesses frantically pointed to Edward King, 42, as the attacker. King allegedly refused officers’ commands to stop and tried to walk away before he was arrested.

Officers located a knife on a nearby road.

King is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

The two stabbing victims were transported to a local hospital.

