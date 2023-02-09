Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse

WORCESTER — A second city man has been arrested in connection with shots fired Feb 2 near the Worcester District Courthouse. The man is alleged to have fired at a vehicle operated by the first man who was arrested, according to court records.

James Freeman, 31, of Worcester, was arrested at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms charges.

On Feb 2., police received an alert of shots fired on Main Street near the courthouse. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim. Witnesses told investigators a car had fled from the scene.

The scene on North Main Street in Worcester after the shots-fired incident Feb. 2.

According to a police statement of facts, Freeman was identified as a suspect by video surveillance and witness statements. Freeman is accused of firing multiple shots at a white Toyota Camry that was traveling north on Main Street, occupied by at least two males.

On Wednesday night, police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Freeman on Ashton Street. According to the statement of facts, police identified a Bersa Thunder .380 semiautomatic pistol with a defaced serial number in the center console of the vehicle.

The firearm was loaded with ammunition, the police said.

On Thursday, Freeman pleaded not guilty in District Court and was ordered detained without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Chance Brown of Worcester, 21, was arrested Feb. 3 in connection to the same incident and faces multiple charges.

Police said Brown was in possession of a loaded handgun fitted with a Glock switch, "a small device which attaches to the handgun and converts it to a machine pistol capable of automatic fire."

Brown was indicted to Worcester Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Wednesday pending a dangerousness hearing.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Attempted murder charge in shots fired case near Worcester courthouse