Worcester man charged for attempting carjacking with knife at Webster Square Plaza

WORCESTER - A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle at knifepoint from a driver on Stafford Street.

Sahfari Williams, 19, of 54 South Lenox St., had allegedly spent the morning approaching drivers at the parking lot at Webster Square Plaza, 68 Stafford St., around 10:20 a.m. and "aggressively" asking for rides, according to authorities.

Williams had approached a driver with a knife, demanding the keys to the car, according to witnesses who spoke to police.

Responding police officers had prompted Williams to run away from the area, but he was arrested after a foot chase through the area of Lakewood Street, at the junction of Main and Stafford streets and Park Avenue.

A knife was found on Williams at the time of arrest, according to authorities.

Williams was charged with carjacking, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, and will be arraigned in court.

