Worcester man charged with manslaughter in woman's fatal overdose

WORCESTER — Prosecutors Friday announced a manslaughter charge against a city man they allege sold a cocktail of harmful drugs, including fentanyl, in place of cocaine, leading to a woman’s death.

According to a news release from the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., 31-year-old Jonathan Delacuz was arrested Friday and will be arraigned next week in Central District Court.

Delacruz is charged with manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance, Early said, in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in March.

The woman, whose name was not included in the news release, died March 18, Early said, after police responded to 6A Stowell Ave. for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Cliff Richards of Worcester places a small butterfly decoration among the 2,290 flags that each represent a person who died of an overdose in 2021 in Massachusetts. Cliff's 41-year-old son, Randy Richards, died in February 2022.

Authorities learned the woman had ingested what she believed to be cocaine shortly before becoming unresponsive, Early said. A state autopsy did not detect cocaine, he said, but rather fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the woman died from fentanyl intoxication. Worcester police and Early's prosecutors worked together to bring the charges against Delacruz, who is alleged to have sold the drugs that led to the woman’s death.

Early last month warned street-drug users that xylazine was being added to drugs such as cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Early, who has made the battle against opioid addiction a priority of his office, said he is concerned about a possible increase in overdoses and deaths.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, xylazine, sometimes called "tranq," is added to illicit opioids to strengthen its euphoric effects.

Early said last month that the drug is a sedative not approved for human use that “can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure.”

The announcement Friday came two days after International Overdose Awareness Day, which saw vigils and ceremonies held throughout the region.

