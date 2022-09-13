Worcester man charged in overdose death out on $20,000 bail after Superior Court arraignment

Brad Petrishen, Telegram & Gazette
·1 min read
Jonathan E. Delacruz is arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Tuesday. The case was initially heard in district court, but an indictment moved the matter to the higher court.
WORCESTER — A Worcester man who allegedly caused a woman’s death by selling the wrong bag of drugs was released on bail following his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday.

Jonathan E. Delacruz, who posted $20,000 cash bail in Central District Court last week, was allowed to remain free on the same amount following his indictment and arraignment in the higher court.

Delacruz, 31, is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance after a city woman died in March after ingesting a substance prosecutors said she believed to be cocaine.

Authorities have suggested Delacruz delivered the wrong bag of drugs, saying he called the woman’s boyfriend to say he may have made a mistake while paramedics were at her home tending to her.

The woman died of fentanyl intoxication, authorities have said. No cocaine was found in her system.

Prosecutors at both bail hearings asked for $25,000 and two separate judges set bail at $20,000.

Jacqueline Dutton, one of Delacruz’ lawyers, noted Tuesday that he returned to court — the purpose of bail — after posting the $20,000 last week. Dutton pointed out her client has extensive ties to the community.

Conditions of his release include that he stay away from family of the 36-year-old city woman who died, as well as have no contact with witnesses.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jonathan Delacruz, charged in overdose, out on bail after Superior Court arraignment

