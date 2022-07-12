Worcester man charged in Paxton killing after his cell phone discovered nearby, police say

State police used shovels, rakes and metal detectors along Asnebumpskit Road as they investigated the discovery of a body nearby.

SPENCER — A 30-year-old Worcester man has been charged with murder in connection with the slaying of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah whose body was found along a snowy roadside in Paxton March 5.

Christopher Fuller of 3 Gloucester Road, Worcester, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment before Judge Maura McCarthy in Western Worcester District Court in Spencer Tuesday.

Police allege that Fuller shot Appiah in the torso after they left a Worcester business together Feb. 28, court records show.

Piecing together evidence in the case, state police detectives wrote, they learned a cell phone with a number belonging to Fuller had been found and turned over to Paxton Police March 2 by someone who found it on Asnebumskit Road.

Appiah's body was found by a passerby in a wooded area off Asnebumskit Road days later and later identified using fingerprint records, police wrote in their report.

Police pinged two cell phones belonging to Fuller and records showed both were in the area where Appiah's body was found on the night they believe he was killed, according to court documents.

They also found video surveillance showing Fuller's white Mercedes headed toward Paxton that night, state police wrote in their report.

A search of the Mercedes sedan revealed gunshot residue and witnesses allegedly told police that Fuller admitted to shooting Appiah and burying him in the snow, according to court records.

Authorities spent about two days at the location in Paxton and returned a month later to search for additional evidence. Using shovels and metal detectors, police officers combed the snow-covered area and kept the road closed for hours as they worked.

Soon after, they labeled the case a homicide.

Fuller, police wrote, fled to California hours after allegedly shooting Appiah and did not return.

Fuller is due back in court Aug. 12 for a probable cause hearing, although it's expected the Worcester District Attorney will seek an indictment to move the case to superior court, which has jurisdiction in murder cases.

No motive for the slaying was given in court documents or during Fuller's appearance.

Ernest A. Appiah

