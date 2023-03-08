Worcester man charged with possessing machine gun

A 24-year-old Worcester man has been charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun, after authorities say he was found in possession of multiple Glock switches.

Jose Rivera, who made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Worcester, could face up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The charging documents, which detail the allegations brought against Rivera, said that three Glock switches, including one attached to a Glock .40 caliber firearm, were found during a search of his bedroom in his Worcester residence Tuesday.

Glock switches convert semiautomatic Glock pistols into fully automatic machine guns. They are considered machine guns under federal law.

Rivera was detained pending his hearing, which has been set for Friday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester man charged with possessing a machine gun