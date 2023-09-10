Worcester man facing armed assault to murder charge, allegedly stabbed neighbor with box cutter

A Worcester man is facing a slew of serious charges after allegedly stabbing his neighbor with a box cutter during an argument Saturday.

Officers responded to Townsend Street around 1:35 p.m. for a reported stabbing in progress, Worcester police say. Responding officers found a 54-year-old shirtless man covered in blood and another man holding a box cutter.

Steven Davitt, 39, was placed under arrest after dropping the box cutter as first responders treated the man suffering from serious stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation revealed Davitt and his neighbor, who have had disputes in the past, began to fight and Davitt allegedly stabbed him multiple times, according to Worcester police. A neighbor also tried to break up the fight but was struck in the face with a piece of concrete by Davitt, police say.

Davitt is charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (box cutter), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (rock) and assault with a dangerous weapon (knife.)

