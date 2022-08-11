Worcester man found guilty of first degree murder in the 2019 stabbing of ex-girlfriend

A Worcester man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend.

Antonio Lucas, 43, was found guilty Thursday of first murder for stabbing Cleucilene Alves da Silva, 41, on May 31, 2019 while inside a home at 27 County St. in Worcester.

Alves da Silva died from numerous stab wounds after she was attacked by Lucas.

The conviction followed a three-day trial in Worcester Superior Court jury after a three-day trial.

“Our prosecution team of Assistant District Attorneys Tiffany Scanlon, Tara Nechev and Nathaniel Beaudoin, did an exceptional job presenting this case and working to obtain justice for the victim,” said District Attorney Joseph Early. “I want to thank the Worcester Police Department Officers and Detectives for their thorough and diligent work and Victim Witness Advocate Maria Deyette for being with the victim’s family throughout the case.”

Lucas will be sentenced on Sept. 7. The first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

