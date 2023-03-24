Worcester man indicted on murder charge in death of live-in girlfriend

WORCESTER — A 32-year-old city man who allegedly assaulted and battered his live-in girlfriend violently and repeatedly over a prolonged period of time was indicted on murder charges stemming from the woman’s death.

In addition to murder, Kyle J. Curley is charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness. He was indicted Friday by a Worcester County grand jury, and will be arraigned in Superior Court at a later date.

Curley, who was arraigned Dec. 9 in Central District Court, was ordered held without bail and remains in custody.

The victim, Erica M. Lara, 29, was the mother of two girls, Hailey and Emily, who were 9 and 6, respectively, at the time of her death, according to GoFundMe page set up by her sister.

According to Lara's obituary, she was a loving, caring woman who “would give the world to anyone who needed it, even when she didn’t have anything herself to give.”

She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her love of giraffes, funny memes, tacos and “The Wizard of Oz,” the obituary states.

Woman's body found June 2021

On June 29, 2021, police responded to a Kelley Square apartment for a report of a death. It was at this time Lara’s body was discovered.

According to the statement of facts filed by Worcester Police Officer Scott D. Calhoun, Lara appeared to have hemorrhaging on the left side of her brain, which subsequently led to her death.

Worcester police detectives and the Worcester District Attorney’s office, prosecutors said, determined Curley was dating Lara and they shared the apartment together.

Based on the investigation, detectives learned Curley became angry with Lara because of her alleged infidelity, which Curley believed he had discovered and became to assault her, according to the statement of facts.

Due to the severity of the injuries inflicted, Curley became afraid Lara would go to the police, according to the statement of facts.

Because of this growing fear, Curley allegedly continued and escalated his assault and battery of Lara “with such violence and over a prolonged period” that there was a high likelihood of serious harm or death, the statement of facts indicates.

Curley did not attempt to provide Lara with help and fled to California instead, according to the statement of facts.

Worcester police, the Worcester District Attorney’s office, the San Diego Police Department, and the state medical examiner worked in concert to gather evidence in the investigation that led to charges Curley is facing.

