Worcester man pleads guilty to firing shots outside Worcester County Courthouse

WORCESTER ― A 32-year-old city man was sentenced to nine to 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to an armed assault in connection with a shooting incident in February outside the Worcester County Courthouse on Main Street.

James Freeman IV was sentenced Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court by Judge Daniel M. Wrenn to serve nine to 11 years in prison on the armed assault to murder charge.

On Feb. 2, police received an alert of shots fired on Main Street near the courthouse. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim. Witnesses told investigators that someone had fled from the scene in a car.

According to a police statement of facts, Freeman was identified as a suspect by video surveillance and witness statements. Freeman is accused of firing multiple shots at a white Toyota Camry that was traveling north on Main Street, occupied by at least two males.

Officers were able to locate evidence and detectives were able to identify Freeman as one of the people involved. Authorities said he fired multiple shots at a car driving on a busy part of Main Street. There were no reported injuries.

Freeman was arrested six days after the incident during a motor vehicle stop on Ashton Street. According to the statement of facts, police identified a Bersa Thunder .380 semiautomatic pistol with a defaced serial number in the center console of the vehicle. The firearm was loaded with ammunition, the police said.

Freeman was also sentenced to nine to 10 years on two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, third offense; four to five years on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and firearm possession in commission of a felony; three months in jail for discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building; 18 months in jail for improper storage of a large capacity firearm; and two-and-a-half years in jail for possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

All sentences will run concurrently.

Freeman was also sentenced to two years of probation on two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: James Freeman of Worcester pleads guilty to firing shots near court