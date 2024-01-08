Worcester man released after manslaughter sentence faces new gun, drug charges

WORCESTER ― A city man released in 2022 after serving nearly 10 years for a 2013 shooting death was arraigned on multiple gun and drug charges Monday in Worcester Superior Court.

Alexis Grajales, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Igor Busanet Jr., was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on the new charges.

During a brief arraignment Monday, Assistant District Attorney Timothy Westerman said police stopped Grajales Sept. 11 after he was allegedly seen participating in a drug transaction.

Westerman said Grajales was found with two loaded firearms including one with a glock switch – a device that enables a firearm to fire multiple rounds with one trigger pull.

Grajales faces 11 charges including possession of a machine gun — third-offense, illegal weapon possession, trafficking in cocaine of between 100 and 200 grams and trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl.

Superior Court Judge William J. Ritter ordered Grajales held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Jan. 18. Grajales was already in custody, with court records showing he had been ordered held without bail in September.

Grajales was sentenced to 10 years in prison at age 26 in 2020 after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Busanet’s death.

Busanet was shot and killed during a family cookout at 9 p.m. July 21, 2013, in a courtyard behind 203 Constitution Ave. at Great Brook Valley.

Prosecutors in 2020 said Grajales shot Busanet several hours after an altercation at a baseball field.

Busanet and Grajales exchanged words, a fight ensued in which Busanet took a swing at Grajales and Grajales pulled out a gun and shot him, Assistant District Attorney Sarah B. Richardson said at the time.

Grajales served seven years in prison prior to his guilty plea and had two years and 10 months still to serve at the time of the plea.

Grajales was released from prison in Oct. 2022, court records show, and was to be on probation until Oct. 2024.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Alexis Grajales served 10 years for manslaughter, faces new charges