Worcester man sentenced to 10-12 years; body found in basement of Penn Ave. house

WORCESTER – A Worcester man who four years ago was charged with murder after a body was found buried in his basement pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Thomas C. Garon Jr., 58, of 24 Penn Ave., was charged in the death of Marcelino Mueces, reporting missing weeks early. Investigators found Mueces' body on March 2, 2019, in a shallow grave in the basement of Garon's house at 24 Penn Ave.

Pleaded not guilty to murder after a missing man's body was found buried in his basement, Thomas C. Garon Jr., here being sworn in, changed his plea Friday in Worcester Superior Court.

On Friday in Worcester Superior Court, Judge James G. Reardon Jr. sentenced Garon to 10 to 12 years in state prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Initially charged in Central District Court with conveying a dead body, misleading investigators and identity fraud, Garon was indicted on July 11, 2019, by a Worcester County grand jury, moving his case to Worcester Superior Court.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Casella gave an overview of the case.

On Feb. 18, 2019, Mueces drove his 2005 Ford pickup truck to Garon’s home after the defendant called the victim, Casella said.

Manaury Mueces, son of Marcelino Mueces, gives a victim impact statement from the Dominican Republic.

Mueces’ family reported him missing on Feb. 19, 2019, after he failed to return home from work the previous day. Mueces talked to his family regularly, Casella said, and his family expected to see him that day, which was his birthday.

Garon moved Mueces’ pickup truck to Villa Nova Street. Video surveillance from the area showed Garon parking the truck there shortly after 11 a.m. Feb. 19, 2019, Casella said.

In addition, Garon called two friends and offered to sell them the truck. Police recovered the truck on Feb. 26, Casella said.

The same day the truck was recovered, Garon asked a man to cash Mueces' paycheck of $304.69 at the Check Depot on Madison Street. The man, who also lived at 24 Penn Ave., admitted to police that he signed and cashed Mueces' check, but said he did so at the behest of Garon, who provided him with a photo identification of Mueces, court records show. He also said he gave the money to Garon. Investigators identified that individual through surveillance video and questioned him, Casella said.

Judge James Reardon waits for a court interpreter to translate his words as Thomas Garon Jr. changes his plea to guilty at Worcester Superior Court Friday.

When questioned by detectives on Feb. 28, 2019, Garon admitted knowing Mueces and told the officers he has been buying heroin from him for the last seven years but denied knowing his whereabouts, Casella said.

Police contend Garon made inconsistent statements about when he had last seen the missing man, eventually telling detectives that Mueces pulled up in front of his house on Feb. 18, 2019, but left with someone in a tan Honda Civic and never returned, Casella said.

Detectives obtained consent from Garon's sister, who sometimes lived at 24 Penn Ave., to search the common areas of the apartment building with a dog.

Investigators found a large marijuana operation on the premises. Searching the basement, the investigators noticed a loose dirt floor. With a rake, they caught a piece of clothing. A excavation of the dirt revealed the body of Mueces, Casella said.

Forensic evidenced included red brown stains on a glove, which was a DNA match of the victim’s blood, Casella said.

Casella read several victim impact statements from Mueces’ family. One daughter stated she has suffered anxiety, difficulty breathing and hospitalization since her father’s death, while another daughter stated that it has been difficult to deal wit the loss of their father, both financially and emotionally.

In addition to pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, Garon pleaded guilty to conveying a human body or remains, larceny of a motor vehicle, witness intimidation, two counts of larceny under $1,200 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

For the charge of conveying a human body or remains, Reardon sentenced Garon to 2 ½ to 3 years in state prison, to be served concurrently with count one.

For the charges of witness intimidation, two counts of larceny under $1,200 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Garon was sentenced to one year in the House of Correction, to be served concurrently with the other sentences.

Garon, who was credited 1,648 days awaiting trial, was also placed on three years of probation for larceny of a motor vehicle charge.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Casella recommended 15 to 17 years in state prison for the voluntary manslaughter charge and was seeking for five years of probation.

Blake J. Rubin, the attorney for the defense, said his client suffered from opioid addiction at the time of the incident but has drug-free since being incarcerated and has proven to be a “model prisoner.”

“My client is far from the person he was in 2019 when this incident occurred,” Rubin said.

In addition to be “extremely remorseful” and regretting his actions, Rubin said Garon prepares to accept his sentencing and to remain drug free for the remainder of his life.

A Spanish interpreter was used to relay the case to the victim’s family.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Thomas C. Garon Jr. pleads guilty in death of Marcelino Mueces