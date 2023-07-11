Worcester man sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2022 West Ocean City murder

A Worcester County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in a 2022 murder in West Ocean City.

Sherronte Robins, 41, of Stockton was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after being convicted on charges of second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was found guilty after a three-day trial in March, the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office said in a release.

The charges were filed after police were dispatched to a motel in West Ocean City on Jan. 24, 2022 for a reported assault. Upon arrival, Worcester County Sheriff's Office deputies observed a man, later identified as Nicholas Allen Pittman, lying on the ground unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck area. Pittman was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by emergency services.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and located surveillance video from the motel showing Pittman exiting Robins' room at the motel while holding his throat and eventually collapsing to the ground.

Robins can be seen on the video throwing an object out of his apartment, which was recovered by the police and found to be a 10-inch steak knife covered in blood. Robins was still located on scene and was immediately taken into custody, the release said.

Investigators learned Pittman and Robins lived together in the Rambler Motel on Elm Street, Delmarva Now has previously reported.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2022 West Ocean City murder