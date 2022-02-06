Worcester man sentenced in Christmas Day gun incident

WORCESTER — A city man charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition following an incident on Christmas day in 2019 has been sentenced to 43 months in prison.

Steven Dillon, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman on Friday.

The 43 months will be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Dillon was charged after he allegedly brandished a loaded, sawed-off shotgun after drinking following a family Christmas dinner.

He pleaded guilty in September to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.

Authorities alleged in court documents that an intoxicated Dillon burst into a room at 47 Acton St., where his girlfriend was living and argued with teenage family members.

After the exchange with the teenagers, he retrieved the shotgun from his bedroom. He cocked the gun as he while walked down the hall towards the room occupied by the teenagers, court records show.

The teenagers barricaded themselves in the bedroom and called police who found Dillon in the apartment and the shotgun and ammunition in his bedroom.

Because he had previously been convicted of a felony punishable by more than one year in prison, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Noto of Rollins’ Worcester Branch Office prosecuted the case.

