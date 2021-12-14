Worcester man who withheld millions from IRS in fraud scheme gets 25 months in federal prison

Tam Vuong arrives at the federal courthouse to be arraigned on tax fraud charges in 2019.

WORCESTER — A city temp agency manager who concealed millions from the government during his second under-the-table payments scheme in a decade was sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison Monday.

Tam Vuong, 46, was sentenced to 25 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined, court records show.

The government, at a future hearing, intends to argue Vuong should pay nearly $3.5 million in restitution, the records show, while Vuong argues he should pay nothing.

Vuong’s sentencing follows his guilty plea in August to 14 counts of wire fraud and four counts of failing to pay payroll taxes.

Vuong in 2019 — for the second time in a decade — was accused by authorities of paying his temporary agency workers millions in cash under the table to avoid paying taxes and insurance premiums.

Vuong avoided prison time in 2010 — receiving probation — a fact federal prosecutors noted in their sentencing request this time around.

In the memorandum, prosecutors noted that Vuong started the scheme that led to his 2019 federal indictment while on probation from Worcester Superior Court for the first offense.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William F. Abely II wrote that Vuong, after having his properties raided by federal agents in 2017, launched “yet another temp agency to perpetrate the same basic scheme,” reflecting a “pattern of mendacity” he argued deserved stark punishment.

The government in a news release said Vuong, between two agencies, Prime Labor LLC and UT Services Inc., paid millions in under-the-table cash wages to workers.

More than $30 million in Prime Labor client company checks were cashed at a check-cashing business in Worcester between 2012 and 2017, it said. The cash was paid to employees without the proper withholdings or reporting to the IRS.

Abely requested 27 months imprisonment, court records show, while Vuong — arguing his culpability was not as bad as the government alleged — requested 18 months.

“This case does not involve any embezzlement or real loss to anyone,” Vuong’s lawyer, Forrest W. Kim, wrote in his sentencing memorandum.

Kim argued in his brief that an alleged $3.1 million loss to the IRS from payroll tax avoidance was not real, suggesting that Vuong's workers are not entitled to the federal benefits those payroll taxes fund.

He further argued that Vuong did not withhold federal payroll tax from the cash wages he paid employees and then steal it — a crime he said would have been worse.

Kim also argued that Travelers insurance — which the government said lost about $350,000 in premiums because of the fraud — shouldn’t be compensated because it never paid out any claims for Vuong’s workers.

Court records show U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman set a further hearing date of Jan. 26 for the restitution figure to be set.

Vuong was released following his sentencing, court records show, and ordered to self-surrender to the federal prison system by Feb. 28, 2022.

