Worcester officer convicted of 'shocking and sickening' 2015 rape to pay victim $2.5M

WORCESTER — A former city police officer convicted of rape in 2015 was ordered to pay $2.5 million in damages to the victim for her pain, suffering and emotional distress.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman made the ruling Monday against Rajat Sharda.

“Not only were his actions shocking and sickening, but Sharda abused his position of trust and authority,” Hillman wrote in his ruling. “The rape inflicted ongoing pain and humiliation, changed Plaintiff’s relationships with family members and continues to affect her ability to form healthy, adult relationships.

Former Worcester Police Officer Rajat Sharda answers questions from the witness stand in Worcester Superior Court June 3, 2015.

“Sharda’s intimidating behavior while on duty and in uniform, coupled with his threats to harm Plaintiff’s child and family members if she reported him, further enhanced the atrocity of his crime and its effect on Plaintiff.”

On June 8, 2015, Sharda was sentenced to five to seven years in state prison after a Worcester Superior Court jury found him guilty of rape, open and gross lewdness and witness intimidation. The criminal trial court denied two motions for a new trial by Sharda.

Sharda appealed his convictions to the Massachusetts Appeals Court, which affirmed them April 21, 2022. All further appellate review has been denied and Sharda has exhausted his appeals in his criminal case.

Aug. 6, 2013, the victim of the rape and plaintiff in the damages case was having “intimate relations” with a male companion in her SUV vehicle that was parked near Bancroft Tower.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Sharda, while on duty as a uniformed Worcester police officer, pulled his marked police cruiser up next to the plaintiff’s vehicle. Sharda shined a flashlight inside, told the plaintiff to open the door and informed her and her companion that they were “in trouble,” according to court documents.

Without getting her name or identification, Sharda had the woman get out of her car and stand on the other side of his cruiser facing away from the scene. She was completely naked except for a blanket she wrapped around herself, according to court documents.

Former Worcester Police Officer Rajat Sharda at a City Hall ceremony in 2011.

Sharda handcuffed the male companion and left him in the vehicle, then approached the plaintiff and ordered her to open the blanket. When she asked why and told Sharda she had nothing on beneath the blanket, Sharda told her she must allow him to view her unclothed body so he could “ensure you are carrying no weapons,” court documents state.

The woman opened and immediately closed the blanket, but Sharda held the blanket open and began to digitally rape her. As he did this, Sharda made a flattering comment about her appearance and repeatedly asked her what she would be willing to do to avoid getting arrested, according to court documents.

The plaintiff begged Sharda not to arrest her and told him she would stay out of trouble and that she had young children. Sharda responded by observing how embarrassing it would be for plaintiff and her family for plaintiff to get arrested for having sex in the park, court documents state.

As he continued inappropriately touching her, Sharda asked the woman if she would “(expletive) a police officer.” When she said no, Sharda asked, “What if I wasn't in uniform?" and she again replied no. Sharda unzipped his pants, took his penis out and ordered her to grab it. After she refused, Sharda began to masturbate, and he continued that activity and the rape until he ejaculated onto the plaintiff and the blanket, according to court documents.

As she began clothing herself, Sharda told her to drop the blanket and kick it over to him. He placed the blanket in his cruiser and removed the handcuffs from her male companion, court documents state.

Privately, Sharda told the woman that he would find her and her family if she ever told anyone what he had done, adding, “Just be grateful you did not even get arrested.” Sharda then allowed both of them to drive off. He followed them in his cruiser for more than a mile before turning away, according to court documents.

The plaintiff said she was intimidated and fearful of Sharda due to his position as a police officer and his threatening statement.

Sharda represented himself in court.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester officer convicted of 'shocking and sickening' 2015 rape to pay victim $2.5M