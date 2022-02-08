Worcester parents worried about daughter, 15, missing for a month

Sue Paye, 15-year-old Doherty Memorial High School student, has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 9.

WORCESTER — The parents of a 15-year-old Doherty Memorial High School student missing for a month are urging police to step up the search for the teen.

Sue Paye has been missing since Jan. 9, according to her parents, Roseline Potipah and Farley Kegbeh. They said she has left home before, heading to Texas and New York on separate occasions.

On Tuesday, Potipah said she last saw her daughter right before the mother went to church.

Potipah said she called and texted her daughter's cellphone but received no answer. She came home after church and there were no signs of her daughter but an overnight bag with some of her clothes were gone. So Potipah called the Worcester police.

Lt. Sean Murtha, spokesman for the Police Department, said Tuesday the whereabouts of the missing girl is an open investigation, adding that the her information and photo were added to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

The police investigator was in touch with the missing girl's family Monday, Murtha said.

On Tuesday, after an inquiry about the case from the Telegram & Gazette, the Police Department posted the girl's picture on the department Facebook page.

"The investigator is going to be in touch with the police in places where she has been before, in particular. New York City would be the first," Murtha said.

“She did it before. She ran away. She told me she went to Texas,” Farley Kegbeh, the girl’s father said. “She wouldn’t explain who she went with or what happened.”

Farley Kegbeh said they filed a runaway child report with Doherty High and a missing child report, for a second time, with Worcester Central Court House.

Rev. Jesse G. Gibson of Throne of Grace Ministries said the family is hoping to put “more concern and effort” in the case.

“They’re not telling much,” Rev. Gibson said.

Paye is described as being 5-foot-9, slim build, black and gold hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the missing girl's whereabouts, call the Worcester Police Department at (508) 799-8606.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester parents worried about daughter, Sue Paye, 15, missing for a month