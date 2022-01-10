Worcester PD: Christmas Day gunshot victim has died

WORCESTER – A 29-year-old man who was shot several times at a gathering on Webster Street on Christmas Day succumbed to his injuries over the weekend

The shooting took place at a party in the early hours of Dec. 25.

Police on Monday said the victim, who has not been publicly identified, died in a hospital on Saturday.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Police Department: Christmas Day gunshot victim on Webster Street has died