Worcester PD: Dunkin' coffee gathering gets violent after man asks customers for money

WORCESTER - Two 72-year-old customers of Dunkin' on Park Avenue were assaulted during a morning coffee gathering, according to police.

The confrontation occurred shortly before 8:30 Tuesday morning. One man was arrested, charged with two counts of assault and battery on a person over 60.

Worcester police gave the following account:

A Dunkin' customer was sitting with friends when he was approached by someone asking for money. The man and his friends said no.

The man who was denied money, later identified as Michael Santiago, 30, became upset and left the store. He returned minutes later, this time wearing a black mask. He struck the first man from whom he sought money. He then hit a second man, who tried to intervene. Both men were hit in the face.

Santiago bolted from the store.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police said was a broken nose.

Officers were able to identify the attacker by reviewing surveillance video. A short time later, police received a call of a someone harassing customers in the area of Dollar Tree on Mill Street. It turned out to by Santiago, according to police. He was taken into custody.

