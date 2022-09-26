Worcester PD lawyer says man who claims he was wrongfully arrested lacks evidence

Natale "Nat" Cosenza, who spent 16 years in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit, faces reporters as attorney Chauncey Wood, right, looks on during a news conference May 10, 2018, in Boston. Cosenza filed a lawsuit against the City of Worcester and current and former city police officers.

WORCESTER — The civil trial of a former Worcester man who alleges he spent 16 years in prison after detectives “fabricated” evidence against him opened in federal court Monday.

Natale Cosenza, who made serious allegations against Worcester police at a 2018 news conference announcing his lawsuit, began presenting his case in U.S. District Court in Worcester.

Cosenza sued the Police Department and eight current or former officers in 2018, arguing they improperly implicated him in a 2000 nighttime burglary for which he was initially convicted.

A city woman picked Cosenza out of a lineup as the man who broke into her apartment and attacked her before fleeing. Cosenza, whose conviction was vacated 16 years into his sentence, maintains he is innocent and that police fabricated evidence to support a suspicion of him they formed based on speculation.

Since the lawsuit was filed, its scope has been considerably narrowed by a judge, and is now centered on specific allegations against two remaining police defendants.

A lawyer for Cosenza, Locke E. Bowman, alleged in opening statements Monday that police fabricated evidence to support a case against Cosenza that was improperly pursued from the start.

Bowman said officers jumped to conclusions in naming Cosenza a suspect, and that, since he lived in a building next to the woman, it wasn't surprising she picked him out a of a lineup police constructed.

Bowman alleged police never conducted a fulsome probe, and that officers fabricated evidence during the case.

An outside lawyer representing the city, Courtney E. Mayo, told jurors police acted appropriately, and that Cosenza’s case is not one in which new evidence cast doubt on their probe.

“This is not that story,” she said, telling jurors they would not hear any new evidence exonerating Cosenza.

Cosenza’s conviction was vacated and he was granted a new trial 16 years into his sentence after a judge agreed he had been improperly barred from making an argument about the reliability of eyewitness identifications at trial.

Prosecutors declined to retry him after another judge ruled the victim’s identification of him could not be used at a retrial, finding, as Cosenza had argued, that the police photo array process was unduly suggestive.

Neither officer will face liability regarding the identification process, however, as the federal judge hearing the case determined the alleged missteps of police did not rise to the legal threshold needed to overcome the doctrine of qualified immunity.

Victim still believes he's guilty

The woman who identified Cosenza still believes him to be the culprit, lawyers said Monday. Mayo said jurors would “hear from” her and other witnesses in her apartment complex who testified in the past about their suspicions of Cosenza.

Bowman told jurors that Cosenza has no quarrel with the victim. He said he believes her to be an honest person who was convinced he was the culprit as a result of a flawed process.

Cosenza was the first witness Monday, testifying emotionally about his anxiety in prison and the things he underwent there.

He said he missed out on years with his family, including his father who died shortly after his release, and his daughters.

On cross-examination, Wendy L. Quinn, another outside lawyer for the city, noted that Cosenza had been written up roughly 200 times in prison including for allegations of assaulting correctional officers.

She noted that he faced disciplinary problems prior to dropping out of high school, that he struggled with drug addiction around the time of the crime and that he did not recall where he was the night it took place.

Cosenza testified that he did not perpetrate the crime, with his lawyer drawing out that he rejected a plea deal prior to his criminal trial.

He told his lawyer that many of his disciplinary complaints were for minor infractions and admitted that others stemmed from issues with anger.

“I was in prison for something I didn’t do,” he said. “I had a lot of anger in me.”

The trial is expected to last until the end of the week.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Civil trial of man who alleges 16-year wrongful imprisonment begins