WORCESTER - Officers working the Police Department's Summer Impact Program, an effort to maximize police resources during peak hours, arrested an 18-year-old with a loaded firearm Sunday, according to police.

After officers noticed a passenger in the back seat of a passing car wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask, they turned their cruiser around and followed the vehicle onto Cutler Street. When police caught up with the vehicle, the passenger in question, later identified as Alexander Sembatya, 18, of 141 Cambridge St., Apt. 3, was walking outside the vehicle, according to police.

The officers noticed that the suspect’s sweatshirt pocket was hanging low and had an object inside that appeared to be a firearm, police said.

As officers approached Sembatya, he reached for the gun in his sweatshirt, according to police. Officers attempted to gain control of the firearm and place Sembatya in handcuffs, but he refused to comply and began to fight the officers, police said.

During the scuffle, the driver exited the car and started to run toward the officers. Sembatya was able to break away, police said.

While the officers chased after Sembatya, the driver screamed at officers and ran after them. Two other officers arriving on scene located Sembatya behind 61 Houghton St., according to police.

A firearm was located under a fence in the area of 50 Arthur St., along with the black mask, police said..

Sembatya is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license (loaded), possession of ammunition without a FID card, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester PD: Officers on Summer Impact Program apprehend teen with loaded gun