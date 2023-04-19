Worcester police: 2 stab victims at Clark University gym

Police outside Kneller Athletic Center at Clark University on Tuesday evening.

WORCESTER - Police converged on Clark University Tuesday evening after a report of two people with stab wounds in the school's gymnasium off Downing Street.

One person is under arrest.

The victims were playing basketball when a fight broke out, escalating into a stabbing, according to police. One of the victims is 17, the other 23. They are being treated for serious injuries, police said.

Police said it appears that the victims and the suspect are not Clark students.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police received a report of two injured people at Kneller Athletic Center, on the Clark campus.

"Officers located two male stabbing victims, who were transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries," the Police Department said. "Officers placed one male under arrest for charges related to the stabbings."

The suspect, Knowledge Bethea, 18, of Meade St. was taken into custody at the scene. He is charged with two counts of armed assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned in Central District Court on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police: 2 stab victims at Clark University Kneller Athletic Center