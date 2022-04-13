Worcester Police make arrest for Grafton Street double homicide

Worcester Police Department make an arrest for the Grafton Street double homicide back in December, officials said.

After a lengthy investigation, WPD developed probable cause for the arrest of Christopher Burns, 37-year-old, of Vernon Street in connection with the Grafton street double homicide that occurred on December 8, 2021.

Worcester police were dispatched to 271 Grafton Street for a report of a shooting where officers observed two male victims on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Burns for two counts of Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, and Armed Career Criminal Level 2, according to police officials.

Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. officers located Burns at his Vernon St. address where he was placed under arrest.

He will be arraigned Wednesday in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

