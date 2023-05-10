Worcester police arrest man on fentanyl, unlicensed gun charges

WORCESTER — Police on Tuesday night arrested a city man who they said had attempted to flee a traffic stop on charges including possession of fentanyl and unlicensed firearms.

According to a statement by Worcester Police Department, at about 7 p.m., officers pulled over a black Audi that had crossed the double yellow line on May Street, nearly causing a crash.

The driver, Ryan Davidson, 38, of Edgewood Lane, attempted to run away down Maple Tree Lane, and was arrested following a brief foot chase. Police said they found a bag of what appeared to be fentanyl in his pocket.

Police reported two handguns and a silencer were found in the vehicle, and said Davidson did not have an active license to either drive or carry firearms. He was charged with two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a Class A substance, armed career criminal level 3, resisting arrest, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, in addition to other charges.

A passenger in the vehicle, Davien Watson, 43, of Russell Street, was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester man arrested on fentanyl, unlicensed gun charges