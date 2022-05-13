Worcester police released this image of the suspect. It was taken by a surveillance camera at Target in Lincoln Plaza. An arrest was made Friday.

WORCESTER — A suspect in the stabbing of a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver near Lincoln Plaza was arrested Friday.

Dashuan Stokes-Sims, 28, of Worcester is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Stokes-Sims was arrested a day after police identified him as a suspect in the Wednesday afternoon attack.

The male WRTA driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The motive for the attack was not immediately known at the time of the incident.

The driver sustained upper-body injuries from the attack and was released from the hospital on Thursday.

About 2:40 p.m., the bus was at Country Club Boulevard and Lincoln Street, near Denny's restaurant, when a man entered the bus and attacked the driver.

The assailant fled the bus and ran toward the plaza. An extensive search of the area followed, with city and state police looking in and around the many stores in the plaza.

WRTA officials said the assailant was not a passenger on the bus at the time of the attack. The assailant is believed to have entered the bus when it stopped, and no evidence of shouting or arguing could be heard on audio that was obtained from the bus.

Stokes-Sims is expected to be arraigned in Central District Court.

Medical workers treat a WRTA driver for stab wounds Wednesday afternoon.

Download the telegram.com app: Easy access to local news

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police arrest suspect in stabbing of WRTA bus driver