Worcester police charge three in Webster Street warehouse shooting

WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning.

Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St.

Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21, of Euclid Ave, Worcester; and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Fernando Alves-Silva,18, both of Fall River, have been charged in the case, Worcester police said Thursday.

Luis Alves-Silva was apprehend in Danbury, Connecticut, while Mr. Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester. Warrants were issued Thursday.

A Worcester police investigator at 88 Webster St. Saturday.

The victims were apparently shot early Saturday morning in and around a Webster Street warehouse, according to police. Authorities have not detailed the extent of injuries.

Police officers converged on the building shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, to check out a report of a male shooting victim. They soon learned there were more victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Webster Street warehouse is a subdivided address, home to multiple small businesses.

According to a nearby merchant, the building is used as practice space for area bands.

