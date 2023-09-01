Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent's retirement: What we know

WORCESTER - Worcester Police Chief Steve Sargent salutes for the National Anthem during the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast at Quinsigamond Community College.

Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent retired on Friday after 37 years with the Police Department.

Sargent, who grew up in the city, said it had been "an honor and privilege" to serve the city, and City Manager Eric D. Batista thanked Sargent for his "dedicated years of service to the City."

Sargent was named chief in 2016. He joined the department in 1986 after previously serving as a member of the military police with the U.S. Army, and as a security guard for The Telegram & Gazette.

Why is Steven Sargent retiring now?

In a press release announcing Sargent's retirement, neither the police chief nor the city stated a reason.

The news came the day after The Telegram & Gazette reported that the city was reporting a 2021 investigation of Sargent to the state's police oversight agency. Batista, who became city manager last year, said he had not been aware of the investigation until the city received a public records request in the spring.

Sargent is also the subject of a city-commissioned investigation into allegations that he drove his vehicle aggressively toward the cruiser of an officer, Robert Belsito.

What were Steven Sargent's accomplishments as police chief?

Worcester saw crime rates decrease significantly during Sargent's time as chief. The city said reportable offenses dropped each year from 2016 to 2022, with total decline of 29%.

In 2020, during local and nationwide protests against police conduct, city leaders pointed out that youth arrests had declined about 45% since 2015.

The city of over 200,000 people saw no homicides by firearm for the entire year of 2017, and U.S. News & World Report ranks Worcester as the eighth-safest city in the country in which to live.

Sargent restructured the operations department into precincts with the goal of increasing community engagement, and launched the department's first cadet program with the aim of diversifying the ranks.

Worcester implemented a body camera program for the first time earlier this year, although it was the last of New England's eight largest cities to do so.

Why is the U.S. Justice Department investigating the Worcester police?

In November, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it had found "significant justification" to investigate whether the Worcester police engage in a "pattern or practice of racially discriminatory and gender-biased policing," and use excessive force.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Rachael S. Rollins, the U.S. Attorney at the time the investigation was launched, said it had been years in the making.

Although the Justice Department has not revealed what led to the investigation, it has received numerous complaints in recent years, including allegations of officer misconduct involving prostitution enforcement.

What are people saying about Steven Sargent's retirement?

The union that represents police officials, IBPO Local 504, praised Sargent as a "compassionate leader" who was "fair, measured and thoughtful" in dealings with the union.

"He was and is a Cop at heart who defended our Police Department, the Officers, and Officials from the constant and ongoing attacks on our credibility, integrity, and commitment to the citizens of our great city. Due to his efforts, Worcester is one of the safest cities in Massachusetts and the nation. We wish him well in this next chapter of his life," the union said.

Who will take over the Worcester Police Department now?

The city has not yet announced a replacement, saying only that an interim chief will be named "at a later time."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: What we know about Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent's retirement