Worcester Police Department: Arson suspect threw lighter fluid in officer's eyes

WORCESTER – Police arrested a man who allegedy started a fire at Clark University and threw lighter fluid at an officer when confronted.

Police said they arrived at Clark University about 5 a.m. Monday and saw Joel Lopez, 29, standing next to several bushes that were on fire. He ran when he saw a cruiser, with an officer tracking him to the 7-Eleven at 973 Main St.

Lopez, a Richard Street resident, allegedly took a fighting stance and threatened the officer. When the officer reached for him, Lopez threw charcoal lighter fluid at him and tried to punch him, with the liquid going in the officer's eyes.

The officer was able to put Lopez in handcuffs.

"The officer’s eyes were burning as he struggled with Mr. Lopez," police wrote in a news release.

Lopez has been charged with attempt to set a fire, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (lighter fluid), assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in court.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Police Department: Arson suspect at Clark University threw lighter fluid in officer's eyes