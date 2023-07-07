Worcester police engaged in armed standoff with man accused of shooting 2 family members

Police are engaged in an armed standoff with a man who they say shot two family members inside a home in Worcester on Friday morning.

The Worcester Police Department is advising the public to stay away from the area of Colby Avenue due to a heavy emergency presence.

The suspect, who police identified as a 21-year-old man, shot and wounded two of his family members, according to Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition.

When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, he opened fire on them and ran back into the house, according to Murtha.

There were no reported injuries to the officers who were shot at.

“At this time he’s in the house. We have the area surrounded. Our city has used the reverse 911 system to contact neighbors,” Murtha said during a news conference.

Hostage negotiations have been called in to assist police in diffusing the tense situation. Officers have also set up a perimeter around the house in question.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

