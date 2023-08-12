Worcester police force entry into apartment after impasse, arrest wanted man seen entering

Police Friday said they knocked down a door on Dorchester Street to arrest a wanted man after the residents of a third-floor apartment that he allegedly climbed into refused to let them inside.

The man, 32-year-old Jarrell Grayson, was arrested on warrants for armed robbery, assault and battery with a knife, kidnapping and strangulation, police said, as was another man they alleged refused to exit the apartment.

According to a Worcester police press release — portions of which a lawyer for one of the people present in the home disputed Saturday — officers broke down the door to the apartment after occupants refused to let them inside.

Police said Worcester officers, along with Massachusetts State Police and United States Marshals, went to a Dorchester Street address they did not specify at about 10 a.m. looking for Grayson.

Police said that when they approached the address, a detective called out to Grayson after spotting him on the roof, at which time he climbed into a third-floor window.

Police said they knocked on the door of the third-floor apartment and “explained to residents that they believed Mr. Grayson was in the apartment.

“They showed residents a copy of the arrest warrant for Mr. Grayson. The residents denied that Mr. Grayson was in the apartment, did not grant consent for the officers to enter, and demanded to see a search warrant before letting anyone inside,” police wrote.

Police said they set up a perimeter around the home and activated their Crisis Negotiation Team to make contact with Grayson. A search warrant was granted, they said, and brought to the home about four hours into the incident.

Police said they “told the residents that they had a search warrant, and attempted to show it to them,” but that the residents “continued to refuse to open the door.

“The WPD SWAT team forced entry into the apartment, and eventually located Mr. Grayson hiding in an attic crawl space that was only accessible through a tile in the bathroom,” police said.

Police said when the SWAT team initially entered the apartment, a 29-year-old man “went into a room with a barking dog and refused to exit.

“He continued to refuse to comply with officers, and was placed under arrest for Accessory after the Fact, Resisting Arrest and Interfering with a Police Officer,” police wrote.

Joseph Hennessey, a Worcester criminal defense lawyer who separately represents one of the people who was present in the home, said Saturday that its occupants dispute the police account.

Hennessey said occupants in the home told him police did not show the warrant to them “so they could see it,” and detailed other allegations of misconduct that he anticipates investigating.

