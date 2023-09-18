Worcester police got a drone over the summer. Here's how often it's been used

WORCESTER — Worcester police have requested use of an unmanned drone five times since the drone program was launched in June, according to a communication to the City Council from interim Police Chief Paul Saucier.

The Police Department will send a log of usage of the drone, or "small unmanned aircraft system" as it is referred to in the communication, to the city on a quarterly basis.

In June 2022, the City Council voted 7-3 to support a drone for the Police Department. Councilors in support said the language of the draft policy eased some concerns over the technology's implications for civil rights and the homeless.

According to the communication from Saucier, the drone program was launched June 9 and was requested five times and used in flight three times since the launch.

The logged uses are as follows:

July 7 at 51 Colby St. to provide assistance in a 13-hour standoff where a suspect was barricaded. Caleb Boateng was arrested and is accused of shooting his mother and brother as well as firing at police officers who responded to the shooting.

July 14 at 86 Cutler St. to provide assistance for a report of a man with a gun. The drone was requested but was not flown. Police saw a man running on Dorchester Street, holding a handgun, and attempted to catch up to him. He reportedly entered the porch of a nearby home and refused to leave until the conclusion of a lengthy negotiation. Jonathan R. Luga was arrested and the incident allegedly began after an argument with his ex-girlfriend.

Aug. 1 at Fuller Family Park on Murray Avenue. The drone was used was to perform demonstration missions during the 40th annual National Night Out.

Aug. 11 at 6 Dorchester St. The drone was requested to assist with a suspect wanted on charges of armed robbery. The drone was not flown. Jarrell Grayson was arrested after police say they broke down a door after they saw the suspect enter an apartment and the residents refused to let them in. At least one of the people inside the apartment disputes the police claims, saying a warrant was not clearly presented.

Aug. 22 at 280 Clark St. The drone was requested to check a wooded area for a stolen boat/trailer as a supplement to recovery of a stolen car. The flight was unsuccessful as the tree canopy was too thick.

The June 2022 vote followed a three-month debate over nearly a dozen public meetings discussing the technology.

The policy was shaped with input from the American Civil Liberties Union after several councilors expressed concerns about how use of the drone, particularly in regard to the homeless population, may violate civil liberties or privacy rights.

The ACLU did not endorse the use of the drone.

While then-Police Chief Steven Sargent said the department did not intend to use the technology to identify or locate unsheltered individuals, some city councilors wanted a clause in the policy to specifically say it would not be used in matters related to the homeless.

Councilors-at-Large Thu Nguyen and Khrystian King, and District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj voted against a drone.

Mayor Joseph M. Petty, Councilors-at-Large Donna Colorio, Morris Bergman and Kathleen Toomey, District 1 City Councilor Sean Rose, District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson and District 3 Councilor George Russell voted for the purchase.

District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera was not present for the vote.

The $25,000 for the drone came from leftover funds from a state earmark.

