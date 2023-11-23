Worcester police investigate death on Pleasant Street

WORCESTER — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman on Pleasant Street.

Detectives on Thanksgiving spent hours at 383 Pleasant St., home of Angies Bodywork Spa. Investigators were seen going in and out of the business at midday.

According to police, officers were called to the address about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a woman needing medical assistance. A man directed the officers to an unconscious female.

Officers gave the woman medical attention until medical crews arrived. She was soon pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the death remain under investigation.

"The death appears to be suspicious," the Police Department said.

Angies Bodywork Spa, according to its website, appears to provide massage services.

