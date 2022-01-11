Worcester police investigate pedestrian crash on Vernon Street

Worcester police at the scene of a pedestrian crash on Vernon Street early Monday evening.

WORCESTER — Reconstruction experts are working to determine what caused a crash that injured a pedestrian early Monday night on Vernon Street.

The crash happened at the corner of Upsala and Vernon streets at about 5:15 p.m., according to Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha.

A dispatcher radioed to responding officers that the victim was unconscious and that someone was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Officers later told the dispatcher that the man was breathing, but not conscious.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said it was early in the investigation and could not confirm the seriousness of the man's injuries.

Photographs from the scene showed a man's shoe lying in the street and crime scene taped draped around the area.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

