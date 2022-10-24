Worcester police investigate shooting on Burncoat Street

The crime scene at 480 Burncoat St.

WORCESTER - Police are investigating a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning.

One person is being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting, at 480 Burncoat St., was reported about 8:40 a.m.

Schools in the area, including Quinsigamond Community College, were put on lockdown for more than an hour after the shooting.

The college, on West Boylston Street, eventually announced that all day classes were canceled.

At midmorning, the lockdowns were called off and yellow police tape bordered the single-family house at 480 Burncoat St. Police officers kept watch on the property.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public," police wrote on social media.

In an interview, a neighbor said his wife called police after she saw two suspicious people approach the house from the direction of a nearby church. There was a loud pop, the neighbor said.

Breaking: A man has been shot and transferred to the hospital. This house on Burncoat St. is surrounded by crime scene tape and 3 #Worcester police officers. @telegramdotcom @TCaushi pic.twitter.com/jjtnv9KWPx — Christine Peterson (@ChrisPetersonTG) October 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Quinsigamond Community College on lockdown; crime scene on Burcoat St.