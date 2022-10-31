WORCESTER - Two people were injured in separate shootings over the weekend, with investigators also reviewing at least two other situations where shots were fired.

The first shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police were called to Country Club Boulevard for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had non-life-threatening wounds from a gunshot, police said.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital and the incident is under investigation.

About four hours later, a ShotSpotter activation brought officers to Cutler Street where they found evidence of gunfire. That incident, just before 3 a.m., was on the lower end of Cutler Street near Grafton Street. No one was injured. A second volley of gunfire at 2:20 p.m. at the opposite end of Cutler, closer to Dorchester Street, left a man with injuries.

Police said that victim walked into a local emergency department and was being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

At the Cutler Street scene Sunday afternoon, a neighbor said he saw three males run from the area about the time of the shooting. Another neighbor said he's concerned about the amount of gunfire on the street and said a parked car was shot up a few weeks earlier.

Evidence markers indicated that more than six shell casings were found in the street near 89 Cutler St. Officers canvassed the area, looking for video cameras and speaking with residents.

There had been no arrests late Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police investigate weekend gunfire; at least two injured