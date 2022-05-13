Worcester Police investigating double shooting

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening.

The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police.

“Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police said.

Both individuals were taken to an area hospital with what authorities are calling “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to please give them a call.

