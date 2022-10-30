Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital

Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital.

According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

