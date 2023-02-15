Worcester police launch criminal investigation after charter school cheerleading staff put on leave

Worcester police have launched a criminal investigation after several members of a Worcester charter school’s cheerleading staff were placed on administrative leave.

A spokesperson for the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School told Boston 25 News on Tuesday that several members of the cheerleading coaching staff were placed on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct.

Twenty-four hours after telling Boston 25 News that the investigation was not criminal in nature, Worcester police reversed course Wednesday, stating it is now a criminal investigation.

The charter school has hired outside investigators to assist with the investigation.

“Our student’s safety and wellbeing are paramount and guide our school policies and behavioral codes,” the school said in a statement. “We do not tolerate violations of these standards.”

All cheer activities have been suspended until further notice.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW