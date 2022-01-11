Worcester police looking for 2 missing teens

WORCESTER – Police are looking for two missing teenagers, Savannah Carpenter and Allison Latino, and have asked for the public's help.

The two cases appear to be unrelated. They haven't been found as of Tuesday afternoon.

Carpenter, 15, went missing from the Clement St area.

Latino, 16, went missing from the Trowbridge Circuit area.

Police ask that people call 911 if they can assist authorities.

