Worcester police: Man shot in car at 2 a.m. on Forestdale Road
WORCESTER – A Worcester man was seriously injured after being shot in the Bell Hill area early Tuesday.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. in the area of 6 Forestdale Road.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, was in the driver's seat of a car. He was treated by police officers before being rushed to a hospital. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police said.
A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
Several gunshots were reported to police. The investigation is ongoing.
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police: Man shot in car at 2 a.m. on Forestdale Road