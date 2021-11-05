Worcester Police find missing Rhode Island man alive, on railroad tracks

.

WORCESTER - A missing 71-year-old man from North Smithfield, Rhode Island was found late Thursday night after police discovered his Chevrolet Equinox on the railroad tracks near Millbury Street at around 10 p.m.

Officers checked on the vehicle and, after moving it off the tracks, learned the owner was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by Rhode Island Police earlier in the day.

The man, who was last seen in North Smithfield at around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, was believed to be in danger due to health issues, police said.

Worcester police were preparing to send a telephone alert to residents and had called for assistance from canine units and the State Police helicopter when an officer found the man on the tracks a short distance away.

In radio transmissions, police said the man appeared weak and requested an ambulance which reportedly took him to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment. Police said he is expected to recover.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: MIssing Rhode Island man found in Worcester