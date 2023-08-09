Worcester police release video of officer subduing teen with stun gun after ballpark brawl

A Worcester police officer aims a stun gun at a person during a disturbance at Kendrick Field in June, as seen from the officer’s body-worn camera.

WORCESTER — Police have released redacted body camera footage of a June incident at Kendrick Field in which an officer used a stun gun on a 17-year-old they said was acting threateningly.

Heavily redacted video released to and published by Patch on Tuesday shows officers stunning the Black teen after he ran onto the field June 12.

Police in the video are heard telling the teen’s irate parents that they had to intervene to ensure the teen did not harm anyone.

The deployment of the stun gun came after the teen’s 15-year-old brother was hit during a brawl at a Little League game. The 17-year-old, who was arrested, was one of three people, including two adults, that police said they charged after the brawl.

Lt. Sean Murtha, the department’s spokesman, confirmed in an email that the officer’s use of the stun gun was deemed justified by a supervisor immediately after the incident, and that no formal complaint against the officer has been lodged to date.

The video shows a woman who identified herself as the teen’s mother telling police they should not have stunned her son, who did not have a weapon, and accused them of being racist.

“Tase me, you racist (expletive),” the woman told the officer, while threatening on the video to have an officer fired.

Police in their June 13 press release regarding the incident wrote that the teen was stunned in order to protect a group he was running toward.

“The teen continually tried to get past the officer while clenching his fists,” police wrote. “The officer tried to grab onto the teen but he escaped his grasp.

“As the situation escalated, the officer gave a warning that the teen would be tased. The officer perceived that the teen was about to run past him to assault the group. Therefore, the officer deployed his taser to stop the impending assault.”

The video appears to show the officer warning to stun the teen a split second before deploying the stun gun. Murtha, citing the pending criminal case, deferred any comment on the incident to local prosecutors, who have a policy of not commenting on open cases.

A man on the video can be seen saying that he was an umpire, and that he was afraid of the teen.

“I was scared, because I thought he was coming after me,” the man can be heard telling the teen’s father and police.

Teen rushed toward group in video

“It wasn’t him,” one person can be heard shouting as the teen rushed toward a group of people on the video. Police later told the teen’s parents that both people issued criminal summons to court for the earlier brawl had already left the field.

Because much of the footage was blurred, it is not possible to tell from the video whether the teen’s fists were clenched, or to make other observations about him at the time he was shocked.

The video does appear to show the teen running away from officers, with his body at points appearing to bob up and down.

The teen’s mother can be heard telling police that the teen suffers from mental problems. She angrily asked an officer whether he would have shocked the teen if it were his son.

The teen’s father also reacted angrily to the boy being stunned, telling police he did not believe what happened was necessary.

At one point right after the teen was stunned, the man yells at an officer, who then backs away from the father while raising his hands in a nonthreatening pose.

Teen 'blacked out'

The 17-year-old can be heard on the video apologizing to police, saying he “blacked out” after learning his brother had been hit.

The video shows the boy’s father saying his son suffers from mental problems as he speaks to one of the officers about the arrest.

The officer, after the man calms down, explains, from his vantage point, what happened and why the teen was arrested.

“We’re trying to calm everybody down,” the officer said, before talking to the man about how his son would be processed at the police station.

In addition to partially showing the stun gun incident, the body camera footage shows police investigating the circumstances of the preceding brawl.

Police are told that bad blood had existed between the two teams, Schwartz and Lou Gehrig, for some time, with the fight that night allegedly starting after one player “shouldered” another in the handshake line.

Police were told that a Lou Gehrig coach raised his fist at an opposing coach, at which time the coach reported “tackling” him.

Police said in their June 12 press release that one man sustained “minor” injuries after being tackled to the ground.

Two Worcester adults, ages 22 and 45, were issued criminal summonses to court, the release stated, while the 17-year old was charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Police do not release the names of juveniles arrested, and their court records are not available publicly.

Police did not provide the names of the two adults arrested Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police release video of teen's tasing at Kendrick Field