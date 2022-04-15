Worcester Police respond to calls of a man pointing a weapon at people

Police responded to Sherman Street in Worcester, Thursday, after people called in reports of a man walking around with a rifle and pointing it at people.

When police first arrived on Sherman Street, they say they didn’t find anyone matching the description called in. Police then “received additional information that the male had been pointing an AR-15 style rifle and pointing it into windows,” according to police.

Worcester police officers eventually located a man near the intersection of Pitt and Cambridge Street “walking around with what appeared to be a rifle,” according to authorities.

Police say they ordered the man to drop the weapon. Police had to instruct the man to drop the weapon again when he turned towards police while still holding it, according to a release issued by the Worcester Police, Thursday.

The man, who is being identified by police as Javier Cuevas-Figueroa, 30-years-old, of Worcester, dropped the weapon after being instructed to do so a second time. He was then taken into custody.

Once in custody, police located shotgun shells on Cuevas-Figueroa, as well as a “realistic AR-15 replica air gun,” according to police. Police say Cuevas Figueroa does not have a license to carry firearms or an FID Card.

Cuevas-Figueroa is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (airsoft rifle) and Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card.

