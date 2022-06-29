Officers at the scene of the reported shooting on Wednesday.

WORCESTER – Police are investigating the reported shooting of a man in the area of Lafayette Place, at Lafayette and Millbury streets.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. His condition was not immediately available.

Police closed Kelley Square in the area of Millbury Street.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police respond to reported shooting