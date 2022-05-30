Worcester police searching for hit-and-run driver

Authorities are searching for a driver that hit a 62-year-old man and drove away early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Main Street. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a dark colored Audi Sedan.

It is unknown if the man was in the cross walk at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

