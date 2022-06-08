Worcester Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Rajabu Arabi left home with friends Tuesday afternoon and did not return that night.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Crystal Park, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

