Worcester Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Rajabu Arabi left home with friends Tuesday afternoon and did not return that night.
He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Crystal Park, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or 911.
