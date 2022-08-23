Worcester Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Police in Worcester are trying to find a 14-year-old boy who had been staying at a friend’s home but did not return as planned on Monday.

Jorge Rivera is about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to police.

Investigators say Rivera went to stay with a friend on Harlow Street a week ago and was supposed to return home to his home in Birch Street on Monday but did not.

Police say Rivera could be staying with a friend in Southbridge.

Anyone with information about Rivera is asked to either call 911 or the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

