Worcester Police searching for missing teens

Authorities are searching for two teens who went missing on Sunday.

13-year-old Exavier Velez and 16-year-old Adam Bazel have not been heard from after a report of three teens going missing from the Queen Street area, according to Worcester Police. One of the teen’s was located, however, Velez and Bazel have still not been found.

Velez is 5′5″ tall, 147 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Bazel is 5′6″ tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what either teen was wearing at the time they were reported missing.

Anyone with information about the boys whereabouts is asked to call police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW