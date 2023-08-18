2 children kidnapped by their non-custodial mother in Worcester found safe in upstate New York

After an all-out search for two kidnapped brothers Worcester police say the boys, who were taken by their biological mother who did not have custody, were located in upstate New York

“Sure we got some great news 10 minutes ago both Joaquin and Avery were recovered. They’re safe. They’ll be coming back home and it was in NY State that they were found<” said Lt Sean Murtha of the Worcester Police Department.

This all unfolded at a DCF office on Brussel Street in Worcester.

“So the mother went in and took both kids ran out of the office loaded them into a car and took off,” said Murtha.

That set off a massive search that started in Central Massachusetts. The white Buick Rendezvous the mother was driving had New Jersey plates. So police thought they’d possibly head in that direction.

“It was called to the Police and we started speaking with other towns started speaking with other cities other states. Everywhere in the area to get the vehicle description out and the description of the kids out – basically to get as many eyes on that car as possible.”

That obviously worked because about 4 hours after the boys were kidnapped they were found safe and sound.

“Again, I don’t know the details of how exactly they were found but often in these cases it is somebody who is aware of the search who calls police,” said Murtha.

Police say it’s not clear what charges the mother 47-year-old Tiffany Cancel will face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

